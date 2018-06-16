EXACT Sciences’ (EXAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

EXACT Sciences opened at $68.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $85,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,639. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

