EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of EXACT Sciences opened at $68.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $69.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,232 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,639 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

