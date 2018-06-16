Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Ryanair (RYAAY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, June 7th, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Ryanair opened at $116.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 20.13%. equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

