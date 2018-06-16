ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,363.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00008587 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $10,363.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.43 or 0.04077890 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009005 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00051008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,628,958 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

