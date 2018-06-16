Exela Technologies (XELA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

News stories about Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exela Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4001647469747 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

XELA opened at $5.17 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $393.17 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Lipman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

