Exelixis (EXEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Cann

Cann reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We had anticipated a PDUFA date for this sNDA filing in H2 2018; as a result of the January 2019 PDUFA date we are slightly adjusting sales and EPS for 2018. Based on the timing of the PDUFA date, we are slightly delaying our estimated launch for Cabometyx in HCC. As a result we are decreasing our estimated 2018 revenue estimate by 3.5%, to $649.0 million from $672.8 million. We are reducing our estimated EPS in 2018 by 9.6%, to $0.67 from our prior estimate of $0.74. Our outlook for 2019 – 2022 revenue is unchanged.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Exelixis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $212.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 77.39%. equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,489,888 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

