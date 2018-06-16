Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $504,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,228,329 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,778,620,000 after purchasing an additional 438,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after buying an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $405,288,000 after buying an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,297,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $326,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $41.49 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.