Expedia Group (EXPE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Expedia Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the online travel company an impact score of 46.2784058130052 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group traded up $0.54, reaching $124.12, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,412,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.