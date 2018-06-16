Extendicare Inc (EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:EXE traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$7.42. 316,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,689. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$271.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy Louis Lukenda bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,900.00. Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $93,731 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. CIBC cut their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

