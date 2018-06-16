Extra Space Storage (EXR) Director K Fred Skousen Sells 1,318 Shares

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $121,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

K Fred Skousen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 3rd, K Fred Skousen sold 2,292 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $209,305.44.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $73.70 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,712,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,392 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $83.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $92.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,483 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,020,000 units and approximately 112 million square feet of rentable space.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

