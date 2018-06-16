Extra Space Storage (EXR) Director K Fred Skousen Sells 1,318 Shares

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $121,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

K Fred Skousen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 3rd, K Fred Skousen sold 2,292 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $209,305.44.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $73.70 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,712,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,392 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $83.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $92.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,483 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,020,000 units and approximately 112 million square feet of rentable space.

