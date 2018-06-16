Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,043,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,177,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 823,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 398,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,534,000 after acquiring an additional 303,268 shares in the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage opened at $96.71 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $504,980.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $75,090.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,659.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,841 shares of company stock worth $2,850,352. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Bank of America raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $83.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,483 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,020,000 units and approximately 112 million square feet of rentable space.

