Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Grubman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil opened at $80.66 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Vetr cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

