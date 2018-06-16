BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.06 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 205.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Exxon Mobil opened at $80.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

