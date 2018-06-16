Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 8th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.46.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil traded down $1.23, hitting $80.66, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 23,785,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,941,581. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.