BlackRock Inc. Buys 45,918 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.51% of F5 Networks worth $663,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks opened at $182.50 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,853.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,520,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

