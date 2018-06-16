Northern Trust Corp Has $110.88 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of F5 Networks worth $110,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2,180.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $218,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $245,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on F5 Networks to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

F5 Networks stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $182.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.95 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 37.01%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,740 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total value of $293,137.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,853.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,367 shares of company stock worth $10,520,380. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

