Insider Selling: Fabrinet (FN) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,321.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fabrinet traded down $0.52, reaching $37.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 323,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fabrinet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 376,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply