Insider Selling: Fabrinet (FN) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,321.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fabrinet traded down $0.52, reaching $37.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 323,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fabrinet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 376,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

