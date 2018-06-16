Fabrinet (FN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Fabrinet opened at $37.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 40,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,483,229.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,230,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,854. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

