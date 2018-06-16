Factom (FCT) Price Down 31.1% This Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Factom has a total market cap of $91.32 million and $137,979.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $10.44 or 0.00160875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, BCEX, Upbit and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00587475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00239175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00094033 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Qryptos and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

