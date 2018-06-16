JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Raised by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,080,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,842,000 after acquiring an additional 802,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,721 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,838,000 after acquiring an additional 373,921 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,488,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $370.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.