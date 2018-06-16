Fair Isaac (FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $200.32

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $200.32 and last traded at $200.72, with a volume of 181348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.33 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,826.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $2,909,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after buying an additional 66,998 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

