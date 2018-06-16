Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,966 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,876,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,465,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 113,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 181,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp traded up $0.45, hitting $51.38, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 17,352,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,207. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

