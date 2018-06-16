River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 551,165 shares during the quarter. Fang comprises approximately 1.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.59% of Fang worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fang by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fang by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fang by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fang by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fang by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fang opened at $4.52 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 458.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.72 million. Fang had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

