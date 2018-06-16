Farmer Brothers (FARM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Farmer Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Brothers.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). Farmer Brothers had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FARM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Farmer Brothers from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers opened at $28.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Farmer Brothers has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $476.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

