Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.36

Media stories about Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Noble Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.6337830463785 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Noble Midstream Partners opened at $49.86 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.01. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBLX. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $688,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

