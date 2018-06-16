Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

News headlines about Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Global High Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6420547965898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund traded down $0.08, reaching $15.47, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 102,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,796. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.