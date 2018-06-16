Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catchmark Timber Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.668264505991 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 324,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,266. The firm has a market cap of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -158.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 520,800 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

