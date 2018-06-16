Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LifePoint Health (LPNT) Share Price

Press coverage about LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LifePoint Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8774617379764 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LPNT stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.95.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LPNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

