Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect State National Companies (SNC) Share Price

Press coverage about State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State National Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6040534967228 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNC opened at $21.02 on Friday. State National Companies has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

