FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.78. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 26.03%. equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.