Contrasting Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) & FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 14.01% 8.04% 1.17% FBL Financial Group 26.03% 8.43% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and FBL Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.74 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.26 FBL Financial Group $735.48 million 2.80 $194.32 million $4.32 19.24

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. Reinsurance Group of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reinsurance Group of America and FBL Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 5 2 0 2.13 FBL Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus price target of $158.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats FBL Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.