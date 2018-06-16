Fc Global Realty (FCRE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News stories about Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fc Global Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.7900162722651 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06. Fc Global Realty has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

