Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 99,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,158,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,546,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 225,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,313,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal traded up $0.02, hitting $24.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 248,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.