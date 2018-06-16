Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSS. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Federal Signal traded up $0.11, reaching $23.86, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 490,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,700. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 46,203 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,119,498.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $23,973,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,080 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 225,288 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.