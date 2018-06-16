Federated Investors (FII) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, May 28th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Investors to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors opened at $23.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Federated Investors had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 312,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.