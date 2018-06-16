Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.92% of Carpenter Technology worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $18,966,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 404,070 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 100,524 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 477,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 99,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 79,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 401,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,787. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.98 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, VP Timothy Lain sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James D. Dee sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $214,887.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,619. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

