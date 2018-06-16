Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,921,000 after buying an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 58,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.74. 2,243,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,740. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $503,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

