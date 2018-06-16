Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 110,004 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,004 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $280,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 152,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

UPS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.77. 4,280,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,749. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

