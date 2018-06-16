Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $6.23 Million Stake in Medifast Inc (MED)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.55% of Medifast worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 108,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,658 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 436.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other Medifast news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $727,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast opened at $163.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $164.06.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

