FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 5.1% of Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $265,820,000 after buying an additional 607,585 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,920,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 343,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $318,073,000 after buying an additional 247,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $306.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.72.

Shares of FedEx traded up $1.08, hitting $264.56, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

