FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 5.1% of Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $265,820,000 after buying an additional 607,585 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,920,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 343,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $318,073,000 after buying an additional 247,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $306.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.72.

Shares of FedEx traded up $1.08, hitting $264.56, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

