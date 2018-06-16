FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.72.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx traded up $1.08, reaching $264.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,363,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

