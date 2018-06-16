Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 6,175

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 5,800 ($77.22) to GBX 6,175 ($82.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($83.88) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 4,700 ($62.57) to GBX 5,300 ($70.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($81.88) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($79.88) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ICAP reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($83.88) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,927.86 ($78.92).

LON FERG traded down GBX 185 ($2.46) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,943 ($79.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,427 ($58.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,722 ($76.18).

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($71.60), for a total value of £355,808.48 ($473,716.52). Also, insider John W. Martin acquired 5,523 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,418 ($72.13) per share, with a total value of £299,236.14 ($398,397.20).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

