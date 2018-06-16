FibroGen Inc (FGEN) SVP Sells $824,884.48 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,987 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $824,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pat Cotroneo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Pat Cotroneo sold 10,069 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $598,803.43.

On Friday, June 8th, Pat Cotroneo sold 1,011 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $56,161.05.

On Monday, June 4th, Pat Cotroneo sold 6,013 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $331,677.08.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Pat Cotroneo sold 5,932 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $323,946.52.

On Thursday, March 15th, Pat Cotroneo sold 42,026 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $2,221,074.10.

On Thursday, March 8th, Pat Cotroneo sold 1,894 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $100,609.28.

Shares of FibroGen opened at $58.85 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 709,598 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,486,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $19,492,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.