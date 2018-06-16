FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Insider K Peony Yu Sells 3,422 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,422 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $202,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

K Peony Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, K Peony Yu sold 7,500 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $358,575.00.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.85. 1,180,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,468. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 102.86%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FibroGen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in FibroGen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

