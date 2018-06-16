FidentiaX One Day Volume Reaches $21,931.00 (CRYPTO:FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $21,931.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00143990 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00044654 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008616 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014995 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

