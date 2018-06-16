Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director William Geoffrey Beattie Purchases 10,000 Shares

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director William Geoffrey Beattie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00.

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.33. 81,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,113. Fiera Capital Corp has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$15.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of C$119.98 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

