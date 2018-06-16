Fiera Capital Corp Sells 239,238 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239,238 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.95% of Methanex worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 911,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 254,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,279,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.83 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Methanex’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,590,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

