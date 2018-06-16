Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to Market Perform at FIG Partners

FIG Partners downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, May 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.07.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.67. 10,956,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,702. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 531.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,726,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,774,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,019,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

