Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Receives $31.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp traded up $0.18, reaching $30.76, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,772,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emerson L. Brumback sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,101.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $253,941. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

