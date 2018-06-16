FIG Partners Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hanmi Financial traded down $0.15, hitting $29.55, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 637,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

